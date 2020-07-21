CLOSE
Harriet Tubman’s Niece Reacts To Kanye West Comments: “Without My Aunt He Would Be On A Plantation” [WATCH]

Kanye West is going through something right now and in the process, he’s offended quite a few people to say the least.

One such person is the descendant of Harriet Tubman who West slandered during his “campaign rally” in Charleston, South Carolina this past weekend. For those who are unaware, Kanye stood in front of a room of people who know better and proclaimed that “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just took them to work for other white people.”

Tina Wyatt, Tubman’s great-great-great niece is having NONE of it! She appeared on TMZ Live yesterday to voice her displeasure with Kanye’s comments and to make clear what his life would be right now if not for her auntie.

“If it hadn’t been for people like her, he would still be on that plantation. He would not be able to be out there saying the things that he’s saying. And he wouldn’t have the money he has because they would have it all.”

That’s just facts. But Tina wasn’t done there. She had PLENTY more to say. Press play down bottom to have a look-see.

What say you about Tina Wyatt’s defense of her auntie Harriet Tubman’s legacy?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

[caption id="attachment_889208" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty[/caption] Kanye West is once more trending and of course, the news isn't favorable and barely something we wish to cover—yet here we are. In his first Presidential rally, the Chicago producer and designer put on his tapdancing shoes and went off on a signature rambling rant that somehow mirrors his terrible take, that slavery was a choice. News of the rally quickly hit the Internets, and it was held indoors at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston in South Carolina. Wearing a bulletproof vest and standing in front of an American Flag, the private, standing-room-only event did not seem COVID-19 compliant, nor did West have a microphone or podium to promote distance between him and the crowd. Among many head-turning moments during the rally, West got a poor reaction from attendees after saying that Harriet Tubman's heroic acts as part of the Underground Railroad movement to free captive slaves was actually a ploy. Per Yeezy, she didn't actually free any slaves. "Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people," West is heard saying while the crowd reacted negatively. The attendees did wear masks but social distancing was not observed by those angling for photos and video footage, and all at the event signed a COVID-19 liability waiver should it any of them contract the virus. West then went into a mini-rant about the discussion he and his current wife Kim Kardashian West had regarding their eldest child, North, and how they nearly considered an abortion. Becoming emotional, West tearfully exclaimed, "I almost killed my daughter" while also recalling that his mother, the late Dr. Donda West, considered terminating her pregnancy. From there, West seemed to suggest that divorce was a possibility for him although he praised his wife for carrying their daughter North West to term. With the Birthday Party candidate's rally in the rearview, fans on Twitter are distancing themselves further from West and his suddenly revived campaign that has the potential to be a non-starter if this rally is any indication.

Harriet Tubman's Niece Reacts To Kanye West Comments: "Without My Aunt He Would Be On A Plantation" [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

