The Emmy nominations have arrived and black people are taking over! Many black creators are nominated for the first time making history.

Some of our favorite shows like Euphoria, Pose, and Insecure are nominated for an award.

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz are next to go head to head in a Verzuz battle. Speaking of Verzuz, Bow Wow has words for anybody who’s doubting his discography.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rick Ross [PHOTOS] 19 photos Launch gallery Rick Ross [PHOTOS] 1. Official Eclipse Launch Party At Daylight Beach Club With Host Rick Ross Source: 1 of 19 2. Rick Ross Source: 2 of 19 3. Rick Ross in the Beat Studio Source: 3 of 19 4. SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero Source: 4 of 19 5. Rick Ross Source: 5 of 19 6. Rick Ross Source: 6 of 19 7. Rick Ross Source: 7 of 19 8. Rick Ross, Jay Z Source: 8 of 19 9. Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2015 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Source: 9 of 19 10. Rick Ross & Lira Mercer aka Lira Galore On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source: 10 of 19 11. Rick Ross Promotional Visit To Chicago Source: 11 of 19 12. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate Source: 12 of 19 13. GQ NBA All Star Party Hosted By Lebron James – NBA All-Star Weekend 2014 Source: 13 of 19 14. Rick Ross Meets And Greets Fans Source: 14 of 19 15. Jay-Z Hosts Source: 15 of 19 16. Red Bull Super Pool Hosted By Reggie Bush and Devin Hester Source: 16 of 19 17. Rick Ross ‘Mastermind’ Listening Event Source: 17 of 19 18. Wale “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session Source: 18 of 19 19. Wale “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session Source: 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Rick Ross [PHOTOS] Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Hot Spot: Black People Set The Record For Emmy Nominations! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com