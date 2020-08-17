MC Lyte Files For Divorce From Husband After 3 Years Of Marriage

MC Lyte and her husband are calling it quits after 3 years.

Per TMZ, the 49-year-old Lyte and her husband John Wyche are splitting citing “irreconcilable differences.” Wyche, a Marine corp veteran and entrepreneur married the hip-hop pioneer and Grammy Award-nominee in August 2017 in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The pair first met on the dating website Match.com. At the time, Wyche said he had no idea who Lyte was until friends urged him to Google her. The two were soon engaged in May of 2017 and were looking forward to walking down the aisle and their life together.

“My biggest thing with dating was the ability to be vulnerable,” Lyte told Essence. “With [John] I can totally just let go and be myself.”

Speaking of their wedding date, Lyte gushed over Wyche and her spectacular day.

“It was so beautiful and a fairytale,” she said. “I got my king.”

Wyche added, “It’s incredible so many people came out to support our union. We are starting out with a strong foundation. A few months into getting to know [Lyte] I knew I wanted this woman as my wife.”

“One day when we’re talking and I looked into his eyes. It was so much honesty and truth in his eyes,” Lyte said. “My biggest thing with dating was to be vulnerable. And with him, I could totally let go and be myself.”

Now the pair are stepping away almost three years to the day. It is unclear if the notoriously private Lyte and Wyche had a prenuptial agreement. The couple did not have any children together.

