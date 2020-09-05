Deshaun Watson, Texans Agree To 4-Year, $160M Extension

Deshaun Watson is staying in Houston — and has 40 million reasons a year to do so.

The Houston Texans franchise quarterback and the team agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension according to Watson’s agent David Muhgheta.

Deshaun Watson is signing a 4-year, $160 million extension today, per source. https://t.co/Loqz6I3Nf8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

The total value of the deal is $177.54 million with $111 million in guaranteed money, making it the second-biggest contract extension in NFL history, only behind Patrick Mahomes‘ 12-year $503 million he signed earlier this offseason.

“As a child growing up in Georgia, it was always my dream to play in the NFL,” Watson wrote on social media. “Today, I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I’ve grown to love so much and now call my home.”

He added, “Thanks to Cal, Janice, the entire McNair family, Coach O’Brien, Jack Easterby and the whole Texans’ organization for helping making my dream a reality. Special thank you to all my teammates, past and present, for believing in me and helping me grow as both a player and person.

“I’m so grateful to my mom, who is and has always been my rock and showed me anything is possible. She instilled in me at an early age that no matter the circumstances and obstacles you must endure and keep going. Thank you to my brothers and sister who have seen the worst times and the best times with me and never lost hope. My entire family, coaches, friends and mentors who have supported me along the way — I wouldn’t be here without you.”

He concluded, “Last, but certainly not least, thank you to the best fans in the NFL. I promise to do everything I can to not only bring a championship to this great city but also leave a legacy of helping positively impact this community. Now back to the work…”

Watson’s base salary of $39 million per year will make him the highest-paid player in the NFL over the time frame, greater than Russell Wilson’s $35 million a year. The best part for Watson? He’ll turn 30 when the deal expires, putting him up for possibly another major contract if all goes right.

Since getting drafted in 2017, Watson has played in 38 games for the Texans, including three playoff starts. He’s completed over 66.8% of his passes for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns, becoming one of only 11 players to throw that many scores in his first three years in the league. In just three years, he’s already second all-time in franchise touchdowns and third in passing yards behind Matt Schaub and David Carr.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson Launches Deshaun Watson Foundation Dedicated To Underserved Communities

RELATED: Houston Texans Deshaun Watson Donates First NFL Paycheck [VIDEO]

Deshaun Watson, Texans Agree To 4-Year, $160M Extension was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.1: