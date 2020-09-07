Bruce Williamson, Lead Singer Of The Temptations, Passes Away At 49 From COVID-19

Bruce Williamson, who fronted the legendary group The Temptations from 2006 until 2015, passed away from COVID-19 complications at his home in Las Vegas. He was 49.

His death was first reported by TMZ.

Williamson sang lead on albums such as Back To The Front and Still Here.

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now,” his son Bruce wrote on Facebook. “I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again,”I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON.”

RELATED: List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

RELATED: The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested Positive For COVID-19

Nevada has reported more than 71,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,389 deaths, according to data from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Also On Majic 102.1: