Well, this coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his family’s health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine.

Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the coronavirus, center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell. On Monday, March 16 – actor Idris Elba revealed that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, days after NBA player Christian Wood had tested positive for COVID-19 and on Tuesday, four players of the Brooklyn Nets had confirmed positive tests – including Kevin Durant.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus was originally published on rnbphilly.com