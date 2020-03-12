CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Posted March 12, 2020

Well, this coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his family’s health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine.

Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the coronavirus, center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell. On Monday, March 16 – actor Idris Elba revealed that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, days after NBA player Christian Wood had tested positive for COVID-19 and on Tuesday, four players of the Brooklyn Nets had confirmed positive tests – including Kevin Durant.

Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Rudy Gobert

View this post on Instagram

#ontothenextone

A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) on

2. Tom Hanks

3. Rita Wilson

View this post on Instagram

Can’t get enough of Sydney!

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on

4. Donovan Mitchell

View this post on Instagram

🍎 🗽

A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on

5. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari

6. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton

7. Idris Elba

8. Lucian Grange

9. Christian Wood

10. Idris Elba

11. Kevin Durant

12. Olga Kurylenko

13. Kristofer Hivju

View this post on Instagram

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

Latest
Close