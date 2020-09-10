Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Denies Hitting Her

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso is speaking out.

The two have been in the headlines over Tamar’s recent alleged suicide attempt and recently Adefeso issued a domestic violence restraining order on Braxton.

Since the news broke about the restraining order, the singer shared she reportedly shared that David was “actually the aggressor and threatened to kill them both in a “murder-suicide,” according to Love Bscott.

The Shade Room spoke with Adefeso and he claims that he never touched Tamar and says that he was attacked.

Check out his interview and what he had to say below.

