Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Demands A Copy Of Their Original Prenup

It’s beginning to look like Dr. Dre‘s divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Nicole Young, are going to be taking a lot longer than originally thought. The Hip-Hop icon’s soon to be ex-wife wants to get a close-up look at his “iron clad” prenuptial agreement.

TMZ is reporting after all the back-and-forth about what Dr. Dre should pay and what she’s entitled to, Nicole Young has filed legal doc demanding the Chronic rapper hand over the original “ironclad prenup” so she can take a look at what was originally agreed to.

Wait, now she asks for those papers?!

Apparently Dr. Dre has been fronting on providing her legal team with a copy of the original prenup this whole time and is taking legal action to ensure they get a copy before agreeing to officially going their separate ways.

She says because Dre hasn’t produced it … she doesn’t know which version of the alleged prenup he’s referring to, and calls his refusal to share the info an “intentional abuse” of the divorce process.

Nicole says they got married long before they amassed the billion-dollar fortune that’s now at stake — and claims they stayed together for more than 24 years, despite Dre’s “rampant and repeated marital misconduct.” She doesn’t offer any detail about the alleged “misconduct.”Yeah, that does seem hella suspect on Dre’s side. Just sayin.’ Since filing for divorce Young claimed that Dr. Dre forced her to sign a prenup in 1996 only to tear up the contract a few years into the marriage. She also claims that they both agreed that the prenup was “null and void” at some point. We’re not sure that counts in a court of law, but we’re not lawyers over here either. Dr. Dre for his part denies tearing up the prenup and her request seems a bit odd as someone outside of Dre should have a copy of the original agreement. Still, her request for the prenup does seem like a bit of gamesmanship … because whoever her lawyer was when she signed the prenup should have copies. She’s asking the judge to impose a $50k sanction against him for dragging his heels on coughing up the OG prenup, and, of course, she wants him to finally fork it over.This has the potential to get super ugly. Word to Hova.

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Demands A Copy Of Their Original Prenup was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.1: