Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With COVID-19

Festival of Praise - Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Karen Clark Sheard,

Source: Festival of Praise – Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, K / Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography

Gospel singer Fred Hammond reveals he along with other members of his family have tested positive for COVID-19 in a video posted to Instagram.

Hammond went on to reiterate the importance of wearing a mask as he believes he may have been too relaxed a time or two which led to his current diagnosis.

He also confirmed while he is on day five since testing positive, he is unsure if the worst has passed after describing a tough fight last weekend.

Our prayers for a speedy recovery are with Fred Hammon and his family during this time.

Evening of Praise and Worship

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)

87 photos Launch gallery

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)

Continue reading Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated November 2020)

Hit the gallery below for the latest list of political figures, athletes, and celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive COVID-19 results. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media

Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With COVID-19  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Fred Hammond

Lifestyle
Latest
Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With…
 3 days ago
11.14.20
Close