Fred Hammond Describes His Experience With COVID-19 [EXCLUSIVE]

Gospel
| 12.03.20
Dismiss

Fred Hammond called in today to give us an update on his COVID-19 status after he revealed having the virus a few weeks ago. Sharing his experience with coronavirus, Hammond says he’s in better health, gave advice to people who don’t believe the virus is real, and also shared what he learned about it after testing positive. Press play up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Updated List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

48 photos Launch gallery

Updated List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Continue reading Updated List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Updated List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_2924887" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty[/caption] Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for COVID-19. Elliott through his agent says he’s “feeling good.” Due to federal and local privacy laws, the Cowboys say they are unable to provide information regarding their employees. Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns‘ mother, Jacqueline Towns has passed away. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March and was placed in a medically induced coma. The NBA star urged fans as well as the community as a whole to take the virus seriously and pray for his mother. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news, NBA suspended the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz catching coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110   Here is the growing list of celebs who were affected by coronavirus...

Fred Hammond Describes His Experience With COVID-19 [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Lifestyle
Latest
Fred Hammond Describes His Experience With COVID-19 [EXCLUSIVE]
 5 hours ago
12.03.20
Close