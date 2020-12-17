See Chadwick Boseman Shine In This Exclusive Clip From ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ [VIDEO]

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the August Wilson stage play adaptation starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman hits Netflix on Friday and sadly, will be Boseman’s final film role. After the actor tragically passed of colon cancer earlier this summer, numerous tributes poured in and it raised anticipation for the film.

Boseman reportedly learned how to play trumpet just in order to get the role of Leevee, the ambitious young bandmember ready to stake his own claim in music. You can watch this exclusive clip from the film below and check it out as it hits streaming on Friday (December 18).

