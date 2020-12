2020 may have dropped the ball – but now it’s time to pick up the pieces! We kick off #Majic1021CrackedBall tonight at 6pm with GT Mayne and DJ J-Que in the mix! Hosted by our entire Majic fam, AV, Kandi Eastman, Uncle Funky Larry Jones, Sky Houston and KG Smooth!

