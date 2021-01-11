Queen Latifah Starring In CBS ‘The Equalizer’ [VIDEO]

Back in the 80’s CBS ran a show for four years titled ‘The Equalizer’ then it became a hit movie with Denzel Washington playing the leading character, now it appears that the show is being resurrected for television and The Queen herself, Queen Latifah, is going to be the star. Queen Latifah walking in the footsteps of Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, will be serving as one of the executive producers of the project via her Flavor Unit production company with CBS Television Studios
Dana Owens, the 50 year old multifaceted Hip Hop star, Queen Latifah, will star as Robyn McCall aka the person you call when you can’t call 911, a divorced single mother with a mysterious past out for vengeance on the behalf of others while taking on her own enemies.
The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah twill premiere on CBS on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Take a look at the official trailer below.
Ladies First: Twitter Reacts To Queen Latifah Starring In New 'The Equalizer' Series
Another Dad Pop Culture moment - explaining to Jack who Queen Latifah is and singing U-N-I-T-Y to him #parenting— Roger Clark (@RogerClark41) January 9, 2021
Queen Latifah has a new series on CBS coming. And it looks like she is the Equalizer now. pic.twitter.com/yYcxN5T0O9— Tim to the muthaf (@LosFreaklander) January 9, 2021
Okay Queen Latifah 👌🏽— bad news 👑 (@shonna_saidso) January 9, 2021
Tbh we could all use a little Queen Latifah in our lives— S Λ M (@ehimgood_) January 9, 2021
Queen Latifah in the Equalizer reboot looks interesting. I’ll give it a try because I’m a huge fan.— Jeff Shuey #WearYourMask (@jshuey) January 9, 2021
Cc: @TheEqualizerCBS pic.twitter.com/bmnWY0C1XN
oh. ok. i’m in. https://t.co/PBLn4EfDIg— jarrett hill (working title) (@JarrettHill) January 9, 2021
All hail to @IAMQUEENLATIFAH she’s amazing and will rock this show up 🙌 #cbs @TheEqualizerCBS @CBS #TheEqualizer #QueenLatifah https://t.co/OqHF83700x— Effie Luminous 🎶 (@dolphinsrcool2) January 9, 2021
I saw Queen Latifah trending & I got sceard for second pic.twitter.com/MbPb46iGuf— midooooooali (@midoooooali) January 9, 2021
Queen Latifah’s new CBS show where she finds the bad guys and kicks butt “I’m the one you call when you can’t call 911”... is the silver lining in a bad 2021... of course, if Latifah had been defending the Capitol we would have had no mob insurrection this week: pic.twitter.com/WBwtqHsLJb— erik walker (@erikmwalker) January 9, 2021
Queen Latifah as a badass in The Equalizer new series?— Earper Named Heather (@hdcummins) January 9, 2021
Yes Please!!! pic.twitter.com/j59WUUtrcl
If Queen Latifah doesn't beat someone's ass on the first episode of "The Equalizer" while saying "Who you calling a bitch?" I will not support that show.— Varnel Hill (@d_weezy) January 9, 2021
HOLY SHIT.— Bells (@Clockwork_Bells) January 9, 2021
Queen Latifah is the new Equalizer?
FUCK YES! pic.twitter.com/23lGq0CQBU
As much as I love Queen Latifah....— 💥Redd Moff Gideon💥 (@iReddHerring) January 9, 2021
Does she have to be the new Equalizer??
They seriously rebooting The Equalizer with Queen Latifah? You're already making me suspend belief period, but you're really stretching it now.— Gulag Inmate #004 (@teamiwinmca) January 9, 2021
