Our HBCU-U Know spotlight today may come as a surprise but it is a fact that the biggest boss did attend an HBCU. William Leonard Roberts II, also known as, Rick Ross is the founder of Maybach Music, owner of many Wingstop locations, rapper, and music executive. He attended Albany State University on a football scholarship and later decided to pursue his rap career.

Albany State University is located in Albany, Georgia, and was founded in 1903.

Rick Ross [PHOTOS] 19 photos Launch gallery Rick Ross [PHOTOS] 1. Official Eclipse Launch Party At Daylight Beach Club With Host Rick Ross Source: 1 of 19 2. Rick Ross Source: 2 of 19 3. Rick Ross in the Beat Studio Source: 3 of 19 4. SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero Source: 4 of 19 5. Rick Ross Source: 5 of 19 6. Rick Ross Source: 6 of 19 7. Rick Ross Source: 7 of 19 8. Rick Ross, Jay Z Source: 8 of 19 9. Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2015 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Source: 9 of 19 10. Rick Ross & Lira Mercer aka Lira Galore On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source: 10 of 19 11. Rick Ross Promotional Visit To Chicago Source: 11 of 19 12. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate Source: 12 of 19 13. GQ NBA All Star Party Hosted By Lebron James – NBA All-Star Weekend 2014 Source: 13 of 19 14. Rick Ross Meets And Greets Fans Source: 14 of 19 15. Jay-Z Hosts Source: 15 of 19 16. Red Bull Super Pool Hosted By Reggie Bush and Devin Hester Source: 16 of 19 17. Rick Ross ‘Mastermind’ Listening Event Source: 17 of 19 18. Wale “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session Source: 18 of 19 19. Wale “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session Source: 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Rick Ross [PHOTOS] Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Rick Ross, Albany State University [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com