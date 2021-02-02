CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

VIDEO: Watch Barack Obama Crash This Zoom Bookclub Meeting

VIDEO Barack Obama Crashing Zoom Bookclub Meeting

US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: YURI GRIPAS / Getty

Imagine enjoying your virtual bookclub meeting with friends and the ever so popular author pops up on the screen. That is what happened during a SE Washington, DC gathering that surprised everyone. During their meeting of former President Barack Obama’s book, “A Promised Land,” he unexpectedly joined in on the discussion.

They chatted about the book, the former First Lady Michelle Obama, and more. Watch below.

Source: Mahoganybooks.com

VIDEO: Watch Barack Obama Crash This Zoom Bookclub Meeting  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Barack Obama

Also On Majic 102.1:
Lifestyle
Latest
VIDEO: Watch Barack Obama Crash This Zoom Bookclub…
 17 hours ago
02.03.21
Close