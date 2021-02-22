Eve is planning her return to scripted television with the ABC pilot Queens. The Daytime Emmy award winning and multi-platinum selling artist left the panel of The Talk after four years of co-hosting the CBS daytime talk show. This will be Eve’s first major role on a scripted series since her self-titled UPN sitcom in 2003.

Deadline reported the new ABC show is written by Scandal producer, Zahir McGhee, and tells the story of four estranged women in their 40s who reunite their legendary ’90s Hip Hop group “Nasty Bitches” in an effort to recreate their fame. Eve is set to play one of the women, Brianna. Once referred to as Professor Sex, Brianna rapped about money, sex and her glamorous lifestyle. Now, Brianna is a proud wife and mother of five who barely has a second to breathe, let alone rap. The group was a distant memory to Brianna, and it isn’t until the Nasty Bitches receive a chance opportunity to reunite the group that she begins to consider whether or not she still has the confidence that made her an icon decades ago.

Eve will record her own songs as her character and the new series will mirror that of other musical drama shows like Empire and Star.

The award-winning talent has been booked and busy. Eve launched her debut podcast last October, Constantly Evolving, with BBC Sound, and it has been commissioned for a second season coming late spring.

According to Deadline, McGhee and Sabrina Wind will executive produce along with ABC Signature. McGhee is most recognized for his work with Shondaland shows like Scandal, For the People and Private Practice. He has a deal with ABC where he developed Harlem’s Kitchen starring Sheryl Lee Ralph, which didn’t go to series. McGhee has other projects, including Nasty Bitches starring Eve, he is currently developing including Smoakland from Keri and Yara Shahidi.

Look out for more details on ABC’s pilot Queens starring Eve.

Eve Is Returning To Scripted Television In New ABC Pilot ‘Queens’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Majic 102.1: