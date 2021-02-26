Tank is back with new music and and joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to share the first taste of his new album by debuting his new single “Can’t Let It Show”.

He opens up about some of the difficulties clearing the sample which he feared wouldn’t allow him to release the song, his upcoming movie staring alongside Keri Hilson, and how this year he’s beginning to shift his focus on the next stages of his career such as acting and stand up comedy!

Be sure to keep an eye out for his upcoming album!

Tank Debuts ‘Can’t Let It Show’, Talks New Movie Role & Transitioning Into Stand Up Comedy [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

