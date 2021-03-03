CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Kirk Franklin On His New Podcast ‘Good Words,’ & A Future HBCU Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Kirk Franklin is a 16-time Grammy Award-winner and now he’s new to the podcast game with his show, ‘Good Words With Kirk Franklin.’

The gospel and inspirational music legend chats with AV from the Houston BMW Studios to discuss his show, why he’s having these necessary conversations, the reactions to his Tiny Desk performance and why he may be intrigued by the idea of performing halftime at the Super Bowl or at a major HBCU rivalry game!

Watch the full interview above and check out Kirk’s new podcast wherever you stream podcasts.

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Dishes On His New “Good Words” Podcast [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Watch: Kirk Franklin’s Joyous ‘Tiny Desk’ In Home Concert

good words with kirk franklin , kirk franklin

Also On Majic 102.1:
Lifestyle
Latest
Kirk Franklin 2021 Thumbnail
Kirk Franklin On His New Podcast ‘Good Words,’…
 3 hours ago
03.03.21
Close