CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments

Royal Ascot 2018 - Day 2

Source: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty

Piers Morgan has never been one to shy away from giving any thought and opinion on a topic and person that wasn’t too big or small to handle.  This week may have tested the limits on what was acceptable and what wasn’t.

The outrageous U.K. morning show host and pop culture analyst, who has also been known in the U.S. for his appearances on NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ and his short-lived CNN show, has departed from the British ITV network’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ after he had walked off the show’s set during a segment, in which he was taken to task for his outspoken comments on Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan, 55, has also received over 41,000 complaints over his views on Markle, according to a U.K.’s media watchdog.

This all comes after Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, gave an interview with Oprah Winfrey, that aired recently on CBS in the U.S. and ITV in the U.K., in which Markle spoke on how her mental health was affected to a point where she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.”  She also touched on racism in the Royal Family in addition to a lack of help and not being able to blend with anyone.

Morgan simply “didn’t believe a word” Markle said in her interview.

Now it appears his comments on the Dutchess have lead him to depart his cushy morning gig.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The dramatic exit comes after Morgan stormed off the show’s set Tuesday morning while being confronted about his comments, in which he said he “didn’t believe a word” the duchess said.

“Good Morning Britain” co-host Alex Beresford had strongly challenged Morgan as the two discussed Meghan’s comments alleging that someone in the royal family had concerns about the potential darker skin color of her then-unborn child.

ITV, which produces “Good Morning Britain,” said Tuesday: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ‘Good Morning Britain.’ ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Morgan was condemned by viewers and mental health organizations for his thoughts on Markle and Prince Harry on March 8.

Beresford felt his actions when storming off the morning show’s set was “diabolical.”

Morgan has never appeared to have been a fan of the Sussex couple, especially after the “Megxit” situation.  His latest actions appeared to have done him in with his most recent television gig.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Max Mumby/Indigo and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of ITV, The Guardian, YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Tweet and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

2 photos Launch gallery

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

Continue reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

[caption id="attachment_4084443" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty[/caption] Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting another baby royal baby, a spokesperson for the couple announced Sunday. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child" The Buckingham Palace released a statement following the announcement, "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well." This will be the couple's second child and the fifth grandchild of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. 10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interacts with Jay-Z and Beyoncé at London Lion King Premiere

Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

piers morgan

Lifestyle
Latest
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After…
 19 hours ago
03.10.21
Close