Report: DMX In ‘Grave Condition’ Following Drug Overdose

DMX is reportedly in grave condition following an alleged drug overdose.
According to TMZ, the 50-year-old was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after an apparent overdose and it triggered a heart attack.
He’s currently hospitalized in New York where sources have revealed conflicting reports regarding his brain activity.
X has had a long history with substance abuse, checking himself into rehab in 2019 when he feared he might relapse. Recently, he spent most of 2020 celebrating sobriety as well as his history with Ruff Ryders. He even took part in a Verzuz celebration with Snoop Dogg last July, highlighting the two’s storied careers and even rapping along to some of his favorite Snoop tracks.
During the pandemic, he openly held Bible study on his Instagram page, allowing viewers once more to see him be vulnerable, open about his battles with addiction and his continuing faith.
This story is developing.
Thanks To #DMXChallenge, Twitter Timelines Are Flooded With Melanin-Infused Versatility
1.
1 of 20
#dmxchallenge “when bae wanna see other women but I am other women” 😂 pic.twitter.com/TGtBbP4bEs— TOPTIERTROI (@___Realest) August 24, 2019
2.
2 of 20
Too late to join in? #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/SJ9PFlN0RH— Ifiemi (Fifikems) (@k_ifi) August 24, 2019
3.
3 of 20
alright, here go my #DMXchallenge 😅 pic.twitter.com/qatwflKNdM— he/she/they ⚤ (@itshoneyjee) August 24, 2019
4.4 of 20
5.
5 of 20
Okay so I wasn’t expecting this type of #DMXCHALLENGE 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UdKLed5PGK— Nneoma (Nee) (@nneunfiltered) August 22, 2019
6.6 of 20
7.
7 of 20
I tried my best lol #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/BfnROMjqDC— Kiera Please (@Kieraplease) August 24, 2019
8.
8 of 20
No one:— Chan💰 (@stussychan_) August 21, 2019
The tl: There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia...
Dawn, LeShaun, Ines, and Alicia#dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/31tvbxhkr9
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.
11 of 20
Category is... versatility 🤪 #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/TPFEn9fnJ2— YouTube: Toni Kelani (@TheToniKelani) August 21, 2019
12.
12 of 20
13.
13 of 20
Let me join the #dmxchallange 🥺 pic.twitter.com/C7El9SwD6a— ᴬˢᴹᴬᴬ (@iamasmaaaa) August 20, 2019
14.
14 of 20
She didn’t have Apple Music to get the song so listen to how she done the #dmxchallenge pls..I’m dying 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/xh3axfhL7t— B.Roy 🇬🇭🐐🇨🇮 (@Blayofficial) August 21, 2019
15.
15 of 20
So blessed to be born a black woman! My rendition of the #dmxchallenge au naturel style 💕 pic.twitter.com/yx9k9nDUU7— Anima (@Anima_Agyeman) August 22, 2019
16.
16 of 20
17.
17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.
19 of 20
RESPECT MY HUSTLE! #LaLaDMXChallenge #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/TUO9xj3tvO— Jay'La Milan (@LaLaMilan) August 24, 2019
20.
20 of 20
this was gang fun 😂💇🏽♀️ #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/4EyR0QTQvj— lydzzz. (@ShrimpTshingy) August 22, 2019
Report: DMX In ‘Grave Condition’ Following Drug Overdose was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com