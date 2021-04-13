Officer That Killed Daunte Wright & The Police Chief Have Resigned

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The Minnesota police officer that shot and killed 20 year old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop was named today and not long after her name which is Kim Potter was released, she then resigned. After video was released to the public of the shooting of Daunte Wright the excuse given for the fatal incident was that it was an accident, she had meant to tase the 20 year old.

Breaking news this afternoon is that 26 year veteran Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon have resigned from their positions “in the best interest of the community.”

Kim Potter was elected to represent her department’s officers as president of the Brooklyn Center Police Officers Association in 2019. As union president, Potter escorted the officers to the police station and was present during Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation interviews, which resulted in no charges for the officers, finding they acted with “reasonable fear.”

Will this stop Minnesota from burning, and what’s next for Kim Potter? Give us you thoughts after you take a look at the video below.

