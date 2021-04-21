BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
BMW HOU
HomeBMW HOU

Dr. Ian Smith Gives Us Tips On Losing Pandemic Weight With His New Book! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
Dr. Ian Smith Feature Image

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Dr. Ian Smith is a friend of the program and he joins AV from the Houston BMW Studios to discuss his brand new book, Fast Burn: The Power of Negative Energy Balance, Ignition, Intermission & Acceleration, how to lose pandemic weight, how to keep it off with intermittent fasting, cleaner eating and much more!

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Shares Food Substitution Ideas And Book “Mind Over Weight” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Has A New Mystery Novel Out Called ‘The Ancient Nine’

Watch his full interview below and purchase Fast Burn: The Power of Negative Energy Balance, Ignition, Intermission & Acceleration here!

Dr. Ian Smith

Also On Majic 102.1:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
34 photos
Lifestyle
Latest
Dr. Ian Smith Feature Image
Dr. Ian Smith Gives Us Tips On Losing…
 3 hours ago
04.21.21
Close