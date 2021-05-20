Life Coach Sabrina Jackson called in this week with tips on dealing with conflict in relationships. She broke down how-to in five steps of AGREEment.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

A: Agree to disagree

G: Get clear on the problem

R: Release your emotions

E: Empathize

E: Execute a resolution or a plan

Listen up top for the full breakdown!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Healthy Ever After: How To Stop Negative Thinking

Healthy Ever After: How To Relieve Stress, Anxiety & Depression [VIDEO]

Healthy Ever After: How To Boost Your Immune System

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Healthy Ever After: How To Handle Conflict In Relationships was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Majic 102.1: