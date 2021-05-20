Life Coach Sabrina Jackson called in this week with tips on dealing with conflict in relationships. She broke down how-to in five steps of AGREEment.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
A: Agree to disagree
G: Get clear on the problem
R: Release your emotions
E: Empathize
E: Execute a resolution or a plan
Listen up top for the full breakdown!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
Healthy Ever After: How To Stop Negative Thinking
Healthy Ever After: How To Relieve Stress, Anxiety & Depression [VIDEO]
Healthy Ever After: How To Boost Your Immune System
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Healthy Ever After: How To Handle Conflict In Relationships was originally published on getuperica.com