[VIDEO] LeToya Luckett On That Time She Was (Briefly) Part of ‘The Madd Hatta Morning Show’

LeToya Luckett and Madd Hatta go way back. In fact, did you know she once served as the female co-host on The Madd Hatta Morning Show back in the day? That’s right, and that brief moment in time came up Tuesday (Feb 13th) when LeToya stopped by the Majic 102.1 studios to welcome Hatta back to radio.
Stay tuned for more clips from their extended conversation. In the meantime, check out the video below.
