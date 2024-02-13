[VIDEO] LeToya Luckett On That Time She Was (Briefly) Part of ‘The Madd Hatta Morning Show’

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

LeToya Luckett and Madd Hatta go way back. In fact, did you know she once served as the female co-host on The Madd Hatta Morning Show back in the day? That’s right, and that brief moment in time came up Tuesday (Feb 13th) when LeToya stopped by the Majic 102.1 studios to welcome Hatta back to radio.

RELATED: We Asked Bun B: What’s Up With The Trill Chicken Tender Rumors?

RELATED: Bun B Confirms Too Short and E-40 As Performers For All-American Takeover March 12

RELATED: Our Favorite Moments and Reactions To Usher’s Super Bowl Performance

Stay tuned for more clips from their extended conversation. In the meantime, check out the video below.