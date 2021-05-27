Derion Vence Pleads Guilty In 2019 Death Of 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Derion Vence, the man charged in the death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis has pled guilty to injury to a child and tampering with evidence, ending a two-year saga into the Houston girl’s disappearance and the discovery of her body next to an Arkansas highway in May 2019.

Vence was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he accepted the plea deal Thursday (May 27) instead of going to trial. He faced a life sentence had a trial jury found Vence guilty. His defense attorney, Dorian Cotlar, said the plea deal was agreed to avoid reliving the case in a trial setting.