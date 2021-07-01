Biz Markie Is Still Alive Amid Death Rumors On Social Media

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Fortunately, a news story about Biz Markie’s death is not true. Per the iconic rapper’s wife, the Biz is still alive.

On Wednesday evening (June 30), in a now-deleted tweet and news story, Revolt initially reported that the “Just A Friend” rapper had passed away. News of the legend’s alleged passing spread like wildfire, with artists and fans expressing their condolences and sending up salutes to Biz’s greatness.

However, Roland S. Martin took to Twitter to relay that Biz Markie, 57, is still alive.

Folks, @BizMarkie has NOT died. I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife,” tweeted Martin early July 1. “My source talked to Biz TODAY. Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends and fans.”

Biz’ manager, Jenni Izumi, also released a statement.

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” Izumi wrote. “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The original story raised eyebrows because it was poorly sourced. But with Biz Markie suffering from health issues, he recently reportedly suffered a stroke that he is rehabilitating from, all it took was one suspect report to prematurely spread rumors of the rap legend’s demise.

Prayers up to Biz Markie.

