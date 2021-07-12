RSMS
HomeRSMS

Dr. Collier Explains What You Need To Know About The COVID-19 Delta Variant [WATCH]

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE

As the world starts to open up, masks are coming off and people are starting to come out of their homes.  Even though citizens are adapting to the “new normal”, coronavirus is still alive.  Dr. Collier shares an update on what the new COVID-19 variant is like and what to expect.

Instead of calling it the variant from different countries, they’re naming it the Delta variant which was originally found in India. Medical professionals are taking it very serious as they claim it to be highly contagious.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Donald Trump Says COVID-19 Doesn’t Spread At His Rona Rallies, Twitter Blinks In Herman Cain

15 photos Launch gallery

Donald Trump Says COVID-19 Doesn’t Spread At His Rona Rallies, Twitter Blinks In Herman Cain

Continue reading Donald Trump Says COVID-19 Doesn’t Spread At His Rona Rallies, Twitter Blinks In Herman Cain

Donald Trump Says COVID-19 Doesn’t Spread At His Rona Rallies, Twitter Blinks In Herman Cain

[caption id="attachment_911987" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty[/caption] Tuesday night’s (Sept.29) debate was an absolute mess. One moment outside of weaponizing a hate group, in particular, had people scratching their heads. During the orange menace’s 90-minute soliloquy of lies disguised as a debate performance, things got really weird when the subject shifted to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox News host Chris Wallace who was supposed to be a moderator, brought up Trump’s super-spreader events, aka his campaign rallies, and the fact there is no social distancing and masks-wearing not being required. In one of his many loud rants, Trump claimed that there have been no “negative effects” due to his rallies. He also took a jab at Joe Biden for holding smaller, safer events that follow Trump’s coronavirus guidelines, saying he is jealous of his larger events. “We’ve had no negative effect. We’ve had no negative effect. And we’ve had 35 — 45,000 people at these rallies.” Social media immediately said, huh? And began to blink in Herman Cain, who died after contracting the virus after attending his Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. White House correspondent April D. Ryan called Trump a liar and  tweeted: “Donald Trump is a LIAR!!! He just said that his rallies during a pandemic have had no negative affect on people? Ask Herman Cain how that worked out for him! And that rally was INDOORS! He is the Spreader-in-Chief!”  https://twitter.com/AprilDRyan/status/1311119649141067777?s=20 MSNBC host, Craig Melvin also reminded the world of that Cain died after attending a Trump rally: “So far we’ve had no problem whatsoever.”- @realDonaldTrump on his rallies. A reminder. Herman Cain died from Covid after attending a rally.” https://twitter.com/craigmelvin/status/1311118017611411456?s=20 Hilariously, the late politician’s zombie Twitter account, did comment on Trump’s comments. You can peep more reaction to Trump falsely claiming that his rallies are just a hang out for his cult members to sip some of the COVID-19 Kool-Aid.

Dr. Collier Explains What You Need To Know About The COVID-19 Delta Variant [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Lifestyle
Latest
Dr. Collier Explains What You Need To Know…
 5 hours ago
07.12.21
Close