KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Charlie Robinson, best known for playing “Mac Robinson” on Night Court has passed away. He was 75.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robinson passed away in Los Angeles on Sunday (July 11) from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma.

Born in Houston, Texas on November 9, 1945, Robinson earned numerous credits throughout his decades-long career including his most famed role on the NBC sitcom Night Court, which ran from 1984 to 1992. A talent on stage and screen, he earned a Best Actor, Image Theatre Award, and a FRED Award for The Whipping Man; a Best Actor Ovation Award for his role as Troy Maxson in a 2008 production of August Wilson’s Fences and more.

Robinson also starred in films such as The River, The House Bunny, Set It Off, Antwone Fisher, Jackson and Even Money and made guest appearances on Home Improvement, NCIS, Love & War, Buffalo Bill, Mom, Hart of Dixie, Nand The Guestbook.

Robinson is survived by his wife Dolorita, children Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, and dog, “Nala.” Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Houston Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75 was originally published on classixphilly.com