Houston Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

Actor Charlie Robinson, best known for playing “Mac Robinson” on Night Court has passed away. He was 75.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robinson passed away in Los Angeles on Sunday (July 11) from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma.
Born in Houston, Texas on November 9, 1945, Robinson earned numerous credits throughout his decades-long career including his most famed role on the NBC sitcom Night Court, which ran from 1984 to 1992. A talent on stage and screen, he earned a Best Actor, Image Theatre Award, and a FRED Award for The Whipping Man; a Best Actor Ovation Award for his role as Troy Maxson in a 2008 production of August Wilson’s Fences and more.
Robinson also starred in films such as The River, The House Bunny, Set It Off, Antwone Fisher, Jackson and Even Money and made guest appearances on Home Improvement, NCIS, Love & War, Buffalo Bill, Mom, Hart of Dixie, Nand The Guestbook.
Robinson is survived by his wife Dolorita, children Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, and dog, “Nala.” Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. PA Governor Tom Wolf
1 of 65
BREAKING: PA Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19. According to today’s press release, Wolf says, “I have no symptoms and am feeling well.” He continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidelines.— SUTV News Team (@SUTVNews) December 9, 2020
2. Ellen DeGeneres
2 of 65
NEW: Ellen DeGeneres says that she’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is “feeling fine.” https://t.co/J1wuZGzkLD pic.twitter.com/AvaJ05qAY6— ABC News (@ABC) December 10, 2020
3. Country Cookin's Saudia Shuler Tests Positive For COVID-19
3 of 65
4. Singer Jeremih
4 of 65
Hitmaka calls for prayers for Jeremih 🙏 https://t.co/yQbBpUjh6Q pic.twitter.com/vjLHwsSxKJ— Rap-Up (@RapUp) November 14, 2020
5. Khloe Kardashian5 of 65
6.6 of 65
7. Trey Songz
7 of 65
8. NFL Star Cam Newton
8 of 65
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
9. President Donald Trump9 of 65
10. Melania Trump
10 of 65
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.— Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) October 2, 2020
11. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
11 of 65
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
12. Natalie Nunn
12 of 65
13. Tiffany HaddishSource:/Getty Images for IMDb) 13 of 65
14. Usain BoltSource:Getty 14 of 65
15. Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson
15 of 65
Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is asymptotic and feeling fine, according to @Tim_McManus pic.twitter.com/f1orSs1Fmu— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 3, 2020
16. Russell Westbrook
16 of 65
Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BYG6clQmup— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020
17. DL Hughley
17 of 65
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
18. Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic
18 of 65
Nikola Jokic is awaiting clearance to return to the United States. pic.twitter.com/tjWhHEuhBq— Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) June 23, 2020
19. Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott
19 of 65
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
20. NBA Legend Patrick Ewing
20 of 65
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
21. Rapper Fred The Godson Dies Due To COVID-19
21 of 65
BREAKING: NYC Rapper Fred The Godson Reportedly Loses Battle With COVID-19https://t.co/JJZ7DNDw10— WRNB HD2 (@wrnbhd2) April 23, 2020
22. Eagles Super Fan Monty G "Babay Babay"
22 of 65
If you’ve been to any game, rally, or literally any PHI event, you probably know Monty G’s “BAYBAY-BAYBAY” & hype songs.— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 16, 2020
Right now, he’s in the fight of his life with COVID-19. He’s in a medically induced coma, and had a tracheotomy to help him breathe. https://t.co/oqi5wSiQa2
23. Von Miller
23 of 65
#Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller posted about testing positive for coronavirus, thanking well-wishers for the love and urging everyone to take it seriously https://t.co/vonKHSUvMI pic.twitter.com/qLZJa2ersM— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2020
24. Karl-Anthony Towns Mom, Jacqueline Cruz
April 13, 202024 of 65
25. Jackson Browne
25 of 65
Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/12Go3K76y7— The Guardian (@guardian) March 25, 2020
26. Former NBA Player Jason Collins
26 of 65
I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020
27. John Prine
27 of 65
We are remembering Joe Diffie with his iconic 90s videos ❤️ https://t.co/GsbgSUAM1B— CMT (@CMT) March 31, 2020
28. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder
28 of 65
The musician Adam Schlesinger, who died this week, was a modest man of immodestly lavish talent, with a body of work that stands next to those of far bigger boldface names. https://t.co/qiqT5okF1G— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 3, 2020
29. Prince Albert of Monaco
29 of 65
Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health is not a cause for concern, his office said https://t.co/Qu6jsQgaMP pic.twitter.com/A8xymhzYsv— Reuters (@Reuters) March 19, 2020
30. Singer Charlotte Lawrence30 of 65
31. Actress Rachel Matthews (Voiced “Honeymaren” In Frozen 2)31 of 65
32. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
32 of 65
33. BeBe Winans , his mother & brother
33 of 65
34. Fred The Godson
34 of 65
I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/e6xRM3OSWb— FRED THE GODSON (@FREDTHEGODSON) April 6, 2020
35. Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey
35 of 65
The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former kicker Tom Dempsey.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 5, 2020
36. P!nk and her son
36 of 65
37. Rapper YNW Melly37 of 65
38. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus
38 of 65
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
39. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim
39 of 65
40. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood
40 of 65
JUST IN: #TheBachelor’s Colton Underwood has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/ackiw5QYDA— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 20, 2020
41. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju
41 of 65
42. Designer Jenny Polanco42 of 65
43. Rudy Gobert
43 of 65
44. Tom Hanks
44 of 65
45. Rita Wilson
45 of 65
46. Donovan Mitchell
46 of 65
47. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
47 of 65
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
48. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton
48 of 65
BREAKING: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2020
49. Olga Kurylenko
49 of 65
50. Idris Elba
50 of 65
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
51. Lucian Grainge51 of 65
52. Kevin Durant
52 of 65
Kevin Durant was one of the four Nets to test positive for coronavirus.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 17, 2020
More: https://t.co/Bz7tu4e5xE pic.twitter.com/JS5l4nMmtU
53. Sean Payton
53 of 65
Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020
54. Marcus Smart
54 of 65
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
55. Andy Cohen
55 of 65
56. Harvey Weinstein
56 of 65
Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison https://t.co/NS3cxkKdG7— TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020
57. Manu Dibango
57 of 65
crazy we lost another great to Coronavirus... Manu Dibango ... Le Grand... https://t.co/BnNX0FOqtA— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) March 24, 2020
58. Slim Thug
58 of 65
59. Chef Floyd Cardoz
59 of 65
Groundbreaking chef Floyd Cardoz has reportedly died of the new coronavirus https://t.co/d4UyVtalAm pic.twitter.com/KVBcTRfaWN— Eater NY (@EaterNY) March 25, 2020
60. Prince Charles
60 of 65
Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/jMHkHbLqIv— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2020
61. Brad Jordan (Scarface)
61 of 65
Brad Jordan, aka Scarface of the Geto Boys, says he had 103 fever, felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest and thought he was going to die. He has now tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/p7wD1OTQCF via @houstonchron— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 26, 2020
62. Doris Burke
62 of 65
Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020
63. Chris Cuomo
63 of 65
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
64. Ellis Marsalis Jr
64 of 65
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
65. Brooke Baldwin
65 of 65
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
Houston Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75 was originally published on classixphilly.com