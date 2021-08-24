Issa Rae & HBO Shares When The Final Season of ‘Insecure’ Will Arrive

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

We now know what month Insecure’s final season will premiere.

Fans have been in their feelings since Issa Rae announced that when the hit HBO dramedy Insecure returns for its fifth season, it will be the show’s final one.

Rae who has made a tremendous leap from being a YouTube star to a successful media mogul launching her own music imprint Raedio Music starred in numerous big-screen films and landing an 8-figure film and television deal with WarnerMedia announced via Twitter that Insecure is returning to HBO in October by retweeting a tweet from the cable networks official Twitter account.

Speaking with Deadline in January about the show’s final season, Rae said, “Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end. We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience.”

“I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least,” she continued.

In an Instagram post shared back in June, Rae shared photos of herself, the cast, and the crew celebrating the end of filming of Insecure’s final season. In the caption for the post, she wrote:

“WRAPPED a show I’ve been writing for 8 years and shooting for 6, surrounded by a chosen family of incredible creatives. One day I’ll be able to properly articulate what each and every person involved in the making of this show has meant to me and how they’ve changed me for the better. But for now: THANK YOU for riding, for rocking, for trusting, for giving, and for taking a chance on ME. “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next, okay?!” Until then, see y’all at the portee! @insecurehbo”

But, just because Insecure is coming to an end doesn’t mean she’s done with HBO. Rae is the executive producer of Sweet Life: Los Angeles a reality series currently streaming on HBO Max. She has another show Rap Sh*t coming to the network, plus she will be leading a revival of Project Greenlight.

She also recently shocked the world when she announced that she got married to her longtime love Louis Diame at a private ceremony in the South of France.

We can’t wait to see the final season and see what Issa, Molly, Kelli, Lawrence, and the rest of the crew have in store for us.

