Daily COVID-19 Cases Update In Houston Area [September 2021]

COVID-19, a coronavirus which began spreading rapidly in March 2020 has not only affected the world for a year and change, it’s changed how we deal with daily life. As cases begin to rise and the fight to get people vaccinated occurs across the country, we’re keeping an eye on the Greater Houston area to track the number of new COVID-19 cases daily.
To see prior statistics for previous months dating back to April 2020, click here. To see statistics for August 2021, click here.
Here are the latest updates:
UPDATE: September 1
Here are the updated numbers regarding the novel coronavirus in Southeast, Texas:
- Total number of cases: 834,290
- Number of deaths: 8,960
- Number of recoveries: 706,178
Top County Breakdown:
- Harris County (256,189 cases, 2,238 deaths, 229,739 recoveries)
- Houston (245,609 cases, 3,089 deaths, 212,354 recoveries)
- Montgomery County (73,736 cases, 374 deaths, 31,912 recoveries)
- Fort Bend County (72,332 cases, 803 deaths, 64,664 recoveries)
- Brazoria County (48,799 cases, 534 deaths, 41,560 recoveries)
- Galveston County (46,772 cases, 443 deaths, 40,481 recoveries)
- Brazos County (26,857 cases, 285 deaths, 25,401 recoveries)
- Liberty County (10,244 cases, 241 deaths, 9,608 recoveries)
