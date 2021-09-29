News
‘The Bully Has Met His Match!’: Omarosa, Eddy Grant Give Trump Back-To-Back Legal Losses

A pair of Black celebrities has delivered Trump his latest defeat.

Eddy Grant, Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault-Newman

From left: Eddy Grant, Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault-Newman. | Source: Getty Images / Getty

The losses keep piling up for former President Donald Trump.

Still stinging from the election defeat he refuses to accept as truth, a pair of Black celebrities handed Trump back-to-back two more Ls within 24 hours of each other after judges made rulings on two separate lawsuits that left the former president on the losing end of things.

One ruling centered on Omarosa Manigault Newman‘s tell-all book about her experience in working in the White House. The other involved 1980s singer Eddy Grant and allowed a case to continue with Trump as the defendant.

Both rulings came on Tuesday, and each was considered a prideful setback for the so-called “law and order president” who incited deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol because he couldn’t handle losing.

In Omarosa’s case, a judge determined that Trump’s lawsuit claiming her book, “Unhinged,” violated a non-disclosure agreement she signed while working in his presidential administration. The ruling suggests that Omarosa was telling the truth in her book, in which it was revealed that she personally heard Trump use the N-word from a taping of his reality show, “The Apprentice,” in early 2015. The New York Times reported that the ruling means Trump’s campaign must pay her legal fees.

“Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years,” Omarosa said in a statement on Monday after the ruling was made public. “Finally the bully has met his match!”

Three years ago, Omarosa was a bit more contrite after people described her as a Trump accomplice until it was time to sell her book.

“I was complicit, and for that I regret,” Omarosa said at the onset of her book tour in 2018.

The following day after Trump’s lawsuit against Omarosa ended, it was announced that singer Eddy Grant’s copyright lawsuit against the former president can move forward.

Grant, who rose to fame with his 1983 reggae-inflected pop music hit, “Electric Avenue,” sued for using the song’s music in a tweet last year promoting his bid for re-election and also criticizing then-candidate Joe Biden.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl’s ruling denies Trump’s motion to dismiss Grant’s lawsuit in part because “The defendants did not receive a license or Grant’s permission to use the song in connection with the animated video” that, before Trump’s Twitter account was suspended, had been viewed nearly 14 million times, liked more than 350,000 times and retweeted more than 139,000 times.

‘The Bully Has Met His Match!’: Omarosa, Eddy Grant Give Trump Back-To-Back Legal Losses  was originally published on newsone.com

