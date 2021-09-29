Missy Elliott Reveals Fun Fact Behind A Famous Aaliyah Verse On “4 Page Letter”

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Since the untimely death of 22-year-old R&B/pop sensation Aaliyah, fans and industry peers alike have managed to keep her legacy alive for the past 20 years since she’s been gone.

However, it’s arguable that none have come close to representing for Baby Girl quite like her “Best Friend” collaborator, Missy Elliott. Known for penning many of Aaliyah’s greatest hits, primarily on her 1996 sophomore album One In A Million, the Supa Dupa Fly superstar in her own right hopped on Twitter recently to give some insight into one of the album’s fan-favorite tracks.

Funny enough, the world became privy to this long-pondered music fact thanks to a viral TikTok video.

Missy eventually caught wind of the hilarious video (seen above), which depicts one user reenacting what they imagined was the reason behind Aaliyah famously opening “4 Page Letter,” her fourth single off One In A Million, with the line, “Yo, turn my music up…up some some more…up some more…up a little bit more.”

While many thought it was a simple ad-lib, and the video alludes to passive aggressive beef between Baby Girl and the engineer, Elliott popped in the replies to give the real story behind why it was worded in that way. See below for her big revelation, via Twitter:

“Funfact when I was in the booth singing this my engineer had the music to low so I was telling him to turn it up but Aaliyah thought I meant to do it so she sung it like i did on the demo but it was a mistake but she loved it so we kept it like that

And since Babygirl loved the mistake I told Jimmy the engineer to keep raising the music on the track everytime she say turn it up so it would make sense to the listeners so y’all wouldn’t think we was crazy this skit is damn near what happened tho”

It’s always great to get studio stories behind some of our favorite songs, and the fact that it centered around the dearly missed “At Your Best” singer made it that much better.

Watch the official video for “4 Page Letter” by Aaliyah below, which will forever make us all smile now in a whole different way after Missy’s heartwarming story. R.I.P forever, Baby Girl:

