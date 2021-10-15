Raheem DeVaughn Makes Fertility Music According To Ali Siddiq [AUDIO]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Raheem DeVaughn is coming to Houston this weekend and he called into The Funk and the Funny with Funky Larry Jones and Ali Siddiq to not only let Houston know what he’s bringing to Grooves of Houston but also – explain baby-making music.

“How does it feel to be responsible for all these children all these years?” Ali asked Raheem. “His music is very Hispanic!”

Raheem laughed, “It’s definitely a vibe. This gonna be a nostalgic, R&B soul performance and entertainment at its finest. Come out and get sexy. To the fellas, don’t be intimidated, I can’t have your lady, I couldn’t take her from you if I tried, I’m just trying to help facilitate the situation.”

Hear Raheem’s quick conversation with Ali and Uncle Funky below! Plus, get tickets to his show at Grooves of Houston on Saturday!

RELATED: Raheem DeVaughn Reveals He’s Working On A Double Album For 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Raheem DeVaughn Weighs In On R. Kelly, Talks Humanitarian Efforts And More [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On Majic 102.1: