One of our dearest actresses and comedians, Betty White, has died.

Just two weeks before reaching 100, White passed away in her home at 99, as reported by TMZ .White was an American icon who pioneered and paved the way through the entertainment and media industry. Since 1939, she has started in multiple shows and movies, bringing iconic roles, quotes and characters to life. She’s best known for her star role in The Golden Girls as Rose, and for a more recent role many may also know the movie Bringing Down The House with Steve Martin and Queen Latifah. https://youtu.be/XoD_sysyXjMWhite has been apart of over 100 productions including “Life with Elizabeth,” “Date with the Angels,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Betty White Show,” “The Love Boat,” “Mama’s Family,” “The Golden Palace,” “Ladies Man,” “That ’70s Show,” “Higglytown Heroes,” “Boston Legal,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Pound Puppies,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and many, many, many other shows and films. She received many awards and nominations over her lifetime and career, including multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a Grammy.

Entertainment Iconic Betty White Passes Away at 99 was originally published on classixphilly.com

