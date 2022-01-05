KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for the end of this month, have now been pushed back a few months.

That’s according to The Recording Academy and CBS. The 6th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was supposed to go down on January 31.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,” both said in a joint statement. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks.”

This comes as the threat of the Omicron COVID-19 variant sends COVID cases skyrocketing across the U.S.. Omicron now accounts for 95% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to the CDC.

CBS and the Recording Academy announced Tuesday (Jan 18) that the music event will take place in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, one week after the Academy Awards. The ceremony was originally going to occur this month in Los Angeles, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Source: NBC News

Grammy Awards Pushed Back to April As COVID Cases Surge was originally published on 92q.com