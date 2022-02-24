Entertainment News
Nick Cannon Calls Pregnant Sex A Turn-On: "It's Magical, It's God-Like"

The sex life of Nick Cannon has surprisingly been a topic of heavy discussion over the past few years, mainly due to the fact that he’s fathered seven kids with four different women in a span of a decade and has an eighth child on the way later this year by a fifth woman.

Although he recently claimed to be done with planting his seed for the time being, a recent comment he made about having sex during pregnancy has us thinking he’ll be on baby no. 9 in no time.

During a recent segment of “The Sex Question” on his daytime series The Nick Cannon Show, his Man Panel was asked whether or not men get turned on by the idea of being intimate with pregnant women. “I’ll take this one,” Cannon responded enthusiastically, continuing on by adding, “I’m going to be honest, it’s the most amazing turn-on.”

Take a look below at Cannon’s explanation behind his love for getting it in during gestation:

“When you see a woman that’s bearing your child, that life-bearer, it’s magical — it’s God-like! Like, I truly believe women are the closest thing to God on this planet, especially during that process.

I know sometimes you think when you’re pregnant you might get a little insecure because your body is not how it normally is, but your body is doing something that my body can’t. That in itself, I’m in awe. I want to just understand, and ‘get involved’ in whatever way I possibly can.”

He went on to jokingly say to the audience, “I’ma be honest, I know it’s a bunch of y’all dudes in my baby mamas’ DMs when they be pregnant. Y’all little freaks.”

Watch the clip below via The Nick Cannon Show, and let us know how you feel about sex during pregnancy:

 

Nick Cannon Calls Pregnant Sex A Turn-On: "It's Magical, It's God-Like"  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

