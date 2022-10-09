The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 127 – Domestic Violence Awareness | Kayla Taylor

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The Public Affairs Podcast sheds a spotlight on local issues affecting Houston as well as nationally. Hosted by KG Smooth, the Public Affairs Podcast gives a voice to the people, no filter and to the point.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and we have Dr. Conte M. Terrell. “Dr. Conte” is one of the nation’s most sought-after experts in family violence and healthy relationships, an international best-selling published author and speaker. Her journey started after surviving a ten-year marriage to a physically abusive ex-spouse. In 1997, her personal experience and passion to assist others compelled her to start Fresh Spirit Wellness for Women, Inc. a nonprofit organization assisting domestic violence survivors and families affected by this crisis, to help them reclaim their power.

Also joining the conversation is domestic violence survivor, Zwana Graham.

Zwana is a single mother of 3 who moved to Houston to start over completely escaping domestic violence.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

According to a recent federal survey, 1 out of every 5 students report being bullied. And students with learning disabilities report greater rates of victimization.

In a powerful new book – CANARIES AMONG US – author KAYLA TAYLOR reveals with stark vulnerability the joy and heartache inherent in raising a child who doesn’t fit society’s definition of “normal”— and ultimately offers a searing indictment of a system that fails to protect some of the most vulnerable.