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Majic Under The Stars Flash Sale: 2 Tickets $55, 4-Pack $99!!

Published on August 18, 2026
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Poster advertising a concert event on October 24, 2026 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, featuring Majic 102.1 radio station's "Under the Stars" summer concert series with Babyface and Keyshia Cole. Includes ticket pricing and sponsor information.
Source: Majic Under The Stars / Radio One Houston

Majic 102.1 is turning up the savings for Majic Under the Stars with a limited-time Summer of Live ticket deal. Fans can grab two tickets for just $55 or a four-pack for $99 to see Babyface and Keyshia Cole live in Houston. Discount tickets are available while supplies last, so R&B fans will want to lock in their seats early.

CLICK FOR DISCOUNT TICKETS

Majic Under the Stars takes over The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday, October 24, 2026, bringing together two of R&B’s biggest hitmakers for one unforgettable night. Babyface brings a legendary catalog that includes decades of solo hits and classics he’s written and produced, while Keyshia Cole will bring fan favorites from throughout her career to the Pavilion stage.

Promotional poster for a concert event featuring Babyface and Keyshia Cole, presented by Majic 102.1 radio station and Reliant. The poster displays the event details and performers' images.

Don’t miss your chance to experience Babyface and Keyshia Cole at Majic Under the Stars for a special price. Get two tickets for $55 or four tickets for $99 during the Summer of Live promotion. Discount tickets are available only while supplies last.

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