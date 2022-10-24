Very tragic news to share out of the Dallas area: A gunman reportedly shot and killed two employees inside a hospital near the maternity unit, according to a report by The Fort-Worth Star Telegram.

Dallas police, Dallas Fire-Rescue and Methodist Health System police responded to the shooting, which took place on Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 11 a.m.

30-year-old Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez was arrested and charged with capital murder after being shot by a Methodist Health System police officer. Hernandez has long criminal history, and was reportedly on parole for a 2015 aggravated assault and was even fitted with an ankle monitor at the time of Saturday’s shooting.

According to the 2015 indictment, Hernandez and a female suspect attacked a woman who was returning home from work. The victim had her hands taped together and tape put over her eyes, while Hernandez took her phone, car, and $3,000 in cash from a school fundraiser. The victim sustained a broken nose and a fractured eye. – Fox4News

No motive for the shooting has been released at this time.

Suspect Accused Of Killing 2 Nurses At Texas Hospital Charged With Capital Murder was originally published on theboxhouston.com