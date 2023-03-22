More is coming out on a tragic local story we shared recently: During an exclusive interview with Fox26 Houston, the mother of the 2-year-old killed says she saw the child’s father, 25-year-old Deontray Flanagan, choking the child they shared.

Flanagan led police on a high-speed-chase that resulted in a standoff, all while his young daughter was in the car. The man told police the toddler sustained her fatal injuries from being tossed around during the pursuit, but the statements by the child’s mother dispute those claims.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began around 9:30 a.m. that day when Flanagan picked up his daughter from daycare and the went to the store where her mother works.HCSO says they argued, and then Flanagan assaulted the woman, took her phone and left the store with the girl in a red Camaro. – Fox26

Flanagan has been charged with murder as officials await an official autopsy report.

Video Credit: Fox26 Houston

RELATED: Houston Man Who Says His Daughter Died During His Police Chase Charged With Murder

[VIDEO] Mother of 2-Year-Old Killed Said Child’s Father Choked Her On Facetime was originally published on theboxhouston.com