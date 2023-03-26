Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped by Praise In The Park to talk with AV to not only support our annual event but to deliver a proclamation to Radio ONE Houston for our continued efforts in Htown. Mayor Turner we thank you immensely for the honor as well as your dedicated works toward a better city for ALL Houstonians during your time in office.

See more

Our Favorite Moments from Praise in the Park 2023

2022 Our Favorite Moments: Praise In The Park Photo Gallery

Backstage Interview with JJ Hairston

[VIDEO] Backstage at Praise in the Park 2023 with Mayor Sylvester Turner was originally published on praisehouston.com