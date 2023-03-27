Radio ONE Remembers On-Air Host, Activist And Former Councilwoman Ada Edwards

We are deeply saddened to share the news that City Councilwoman Ada Edwards has passed away. She was 80 years old. Edwards was elected to District D in 2001 and was re-elected twice. She served six years, the maximum allowed.

She was a mother of five and grandmother of 14, according to her University of Houston bio.

Her storied career includes time spent as a freelance and broadcast journalist with more than three decades of experience on commercial and public radio. In fact, Edwards hosted a weekly news and public affairs program, Dialogue with Ada Edwards, on our very own Praise 92.1 FM.

An advocate for youth education and communities of color, Edwards served on the boards of the Joint City County Commission on Children and Youth, William A. Lawson Institute for Peace and Power (WALIPP), and the advisory board for Mothers for Clean Air. In addition, Edwards was a Senior Fellow with the Institute for Sustainable Peace.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released this statement on her death: “Former Houston City Council Member Ada Edwards never forgot where she came from or who she represented. During her time as the District D Council Member, she worked to find solutions without compromising her beliefs and was steadfast in fighting to improve the lives of all Houstonians. She advocated for affordable housing, social justice and community empowerment. She cared deeply about people living in historically under-resourced and underserved communities. Even after she left elected office because of term limits, Edwards remained active and dedicated her time to connecting people to education and employment opportunities, mentoring youth and working with nonprofit organizations. Houston is a stronger city today because of Ada Edward’s tireless advocacy and dedication to public service throughout the years. May Ada Edwards Rest In Power.”

Houston news anchor Isiah Carey of FOX26 took to Twitter to share a few words on Edwards’ passing.

The staff of Radio ONE Houston would like to extend our deepest condolences to the friends, family and close circle of Ada Edwards. Even in her passing, she remains a vital part of the Radio ONE story and she’ll be dearly missed.

