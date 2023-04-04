KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

My 2000’s Playlist featuring Ja Rule, Ashanti, Fabolous, Ma$e, Lloyd, Foxy Brown and more! This knockout roster of artists are the definition of 2000’s nostalgia that will make you want to live like it is yesterday!

PRESALE TICKETS AVAILABLE APRIL 6 at 10AM

My Playlist 2000s Tour feat Ja Rule, Ashanti, Ma$e + More Coming June 24 was originally published on theboxhouston.com