KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is about her coin and though she’s a multi-millionaire, she’ll take the lint in your pockets if she feels like you owe her any damn thing.

According to Radaronline, Cardi B is coming for any and everything in blogger, Tasha K’s pockets after a court of law awarded her $3 million in a defamation lawsuit that Cardi B won just last year. That includes $640 that Tasha probably doesn’t even have in her purse, but Cardi don’t care. She’s going Fred Goldman on that arse and is taking anything that isn’t nailed to Tasha K’s floor.

Radaronline reports:

As we first reported, Cardi fired off a series of subpoenas to track down Tasha’s assets. She first served JP Morgan Chase where Tasha has a bank account.

The bank said Tasha only had $1,083.02 in her account.

Cardi then served Google — who owns YouTube — to see if Tasha had any advertisement money owed to her.

“YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to immediately hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, belonging to the Defendant or obligations owed to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next 1,095 days,” the notice read.

A rep for Google told Cardi that Tasha had $9,304.81 coming to her, which of course Cardi intercepted on 4th and goal. Then Cardi was told that Tasha had another $640 coming her way, and Cardi bogarted that, too.

Daaaaayumn, Cardi! She isn’t even letting Tasha K get her grocery money.

Still though, if someone was to falsely accuse you of being a prostitute, a drug addict and a bearer of STD’s, you’d want your money by any means necessary as well. So we feel Cardi.

What do y’all think of the lengths Cardi B is going to in order to collect her duckets? Let us know in the comment section below.

The post Cardi B Seizes $640 From Tasha K’s Pockets As She Continues To Get Her Payback On appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Cardi B Seizes $640 From Tasha K’s Pockets As She Continues To Get Her Payback On was originally published on hiphopwired.com