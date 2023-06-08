Named one of the greatest investors of this generation, Ian Dunlap has made his mission to empower our community with financial literacy. Dunlap, the creator of Market Mondays, makes it his business to empower the Black community of traders and investors to profit from generational opportunities. The seasoned investor has worked to help dismantle generations of fear, lack of knowledge, and ego through affirmation and community resources. The founder of Red Panda Academy, Dunlap, and his co-hosts bring unmatched expertise to the weekly show in Earn Your Leisure’s network called Market Mondays. The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec
We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates Ian Dunlap was originally published on theboxhouston.com
