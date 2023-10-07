KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles has just broken another world record and earned the title of the most decorated gymnast of all-time!

On Oct. 6, the Olympic great won another medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium. This win marks the 26-year-old athlete’s sixth all-around world championship gold and her 34th medal overall. With this win, Biles has officially solidified her spot as the most decorated gymnast ever among women and men – talk about Black girl magic!

When she realized the honor, it immediately became an emotional moment for the gymnast as she stood on the podium at the number one spot and accepted her medal. She, along with the rest of us, teared up while she basked in her big win in front of millions of viewers around the world.

Biles’ record-breaking win comes three years after the athlete took a step back from the sport after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. At the time, she wanted to “take care of herself mentally and physically” to ensure that when she’s competing “everything goes well.” It was during those Olympics that she publicly expressed her fear of the “Twisties,” a move that always made her hesitant and caused her to refocus on her craft.

But now, it looks like her fear of those dreaded “Twisties” is long gone because our girl is back dominating the mat and the sport of gymnastics as a whole! After her big win, Blies took to X to share her excitement with her fans. She reposted a tweet from a gymnastics account, which shared a photo of the three winners from the evening with the caption, “Black Girl Magic.”

Period. Congratulations to Simone Biles on making history – AGAIN!

Simone Biles Becomes The Most Decorated Gymnast Of All-Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com