Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

A celebrity divorce can tend to be messy and in the case of comedian Gary Owen and his estranged wife Kenya Duke, things got ugly on social media over the weekend.

On Sunday (June 6), Duke shared a photo to Instagram of Owen wearing a black T-shirt plainly stating he’s a breadwinner with a Webster’s definition to match. In her caption, Duke went scorched earth, calling Owen a deadbeat and claiming he hasn’t supposed her or their children since April.

“@garyowencomedy I have never gone to the media,” she began. “The media goes looking for the paperwork. I have allowed you to tell your family, friends, and fans any false narrative that you want or need it to be about us, the relationship and our kids. Because I DON’T care or feel a need to defend or explain myself. You and I know what it really is!”

She continued, “But when you go and make these dumb passive aggressive posts in these insensitive ass t-shirts, I am triggered and you now have my attention. You haven’t supported us since April 1st. Nothing, nada, zero not electric, water, gas, not insurance (medical, dental, life, car, house, etc.), not groceries, not maintenance for the house, not the gas or maintenance of the cars, not the platinum card I got for us (because you wanted one) and you couldn’t get one (on your own), not the cell phone you had for 23 years; instead you just got another phone number and didn’t pay the bill. All of our bills are attached to my SSN and credit. You have paid the $4500 mortgage that is attached to your SSN and credit (for the 1st time) but that is it.

You haven’t seen your daughter in over 6 1/2 months, you haven’t seen your son in over 4 months. This is your choice. You do remember us right???? I “guess” we were useful when your content was needed. Or when I allowed you to live your best life while I stayed back with our kids, the house and taking care of the business. This is what it is after 23 years, of being the only one to have your back 100% of the time, wow! The new you is a Mofo. Do you even recognize right anymore? You’ve shown lack of care for me maintaining the financial stability and sole emotional support for our kids. I am the only person that has always protected you and you treat me like this, says more about your character than any of your antics. You are not a good guy, so cut it out and get a shirt that says DEADbEAT. I will let you get back to living your best life…lying, clout chasing, side chicks, and looking for a black celebrity friend group.”

Duke announced she and Owen were getting a divorce after 23 years of marriage in March. We knew Pastor Dwight Buckner Jr. told us about leaving relationship drama off social media but this is something completely different. Hopefully the two parties can make their split amicable.

RELATED: Claudia Jordan Responds To Mistress Allegations Linked To Gary Owen’s Divorce

Also On Majic 102.1: