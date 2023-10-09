Scammer Alert: No Pay For Play At Majic 102.1

Online scamming is at an all-time high. Beware of social media posts claiming to get your radio play in exchange for cash!
-
Win $250 PLUS Passes To Majic Under The Stars 2023!
-
Cheesy Chicken Mexican Doritos Casserole!
-
Majic Under The Stars feat. Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton AND MORE! October 21st
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30
-
Majic Under The Stars: Saturday October 21st
-
[VIDEO] Man Punched For Yelling During Beyonce Mute Challenge In Houston
-
Global Citizen Festival 2023: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Busta Rhymes, Common And More Perform In Central Park To End World Poverty