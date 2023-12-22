KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The RENAISSANCE is not over until Beyoncé says so. And neither are her chrome-inspired fashion slays.

The Queen of the RENAISSANCE sparkled at a recent event in Brazil, surprising fans during “Club Renaissance.” The special event was held following a “RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé” screening in Salvador.

“I came because I love you so much,” said the multihyphenate star in several social media captures from the night.

Beyoncé shared a carousel Instagram post with ten pictures of her newest mirror-themed outfit as fans joked in her comments, “Beyonce giving us everything before she go on a 5 year vacation.” Shots include close-ups, complete outfit captures, and some with the singer posing with Brazil’s flag.

Beyoncé’s hooded sequined dress is from Alaia. (The Alien Superstar wore a relaxed hooded ‘fit from the same designer earlier this year in London).

The Alaia glammed-up gown took the hooded trend up a notch with a criss-cross neck detail, cape, ruched skirt, and high slit. The dress was dripping in sequins from top to bottom and topped off with matching silver pumps.

Beyoncé kept her makeup soft and natural with nude lips, while her nail color stood out with red French tips. See Beyoncé’s Brazil photo dump below.

Beyoncé extends the RENAISSANCE to Brazil, Italy, and more.

Just before her appearance, Beyoncé teased fans with a picture of her jet with her iconic RENAISSANCE horse peaking out in her stories. Blue Ivy’s mother also changed her location on her Instagram profile with a pin next to Brazil.

Beyoncé’s surprise stop comes days after she announced 15 more countries where the RENAISSANCE film would be shown. Brazil was among the 15, along with Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to reports, her film has already pulled in $30 million at the U.S. box office since its December 1 release and about $38 million worldwide.

RELATED

Beyoncé Surprises Fans In Brazil In A Silver Sequin Hooded Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com