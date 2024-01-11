Cast Of New Jack City Live Catches Up With Uncle Funky

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

“NEW JACK CITY LIVE, transports audiences to metropolis-Harlem, NY where they bear witness to the journey of the infamous Nino Brown, a drug lord who, when caught in the crossfires of the dangerous drug game, must decide what’s most important: friendship, money, or total domination. Balancing betrayal between friends, lovers, and ultimately generational hardships, this riveting rendition of the time-honored movie will have everyone leaving the theatre wondering “Am I my brother’s keeper?”

GET 25% OFF New Jack City LIVE Tickets. Click link and tap UNLOCK. Then use code: CARTER

Set to the soundtrack of some of the most quintessential songs from the film, NEW JACK CITY LIVE will give audiences across the nation an opportunity to relive all their favorite, intense, heart-pounding moments from the blockbuster movie as they experience classic theater storytelling as shared through the culturally astute lens of four-time national championship playwright and NAACP Trailblazer Award recipient, Je’Caryous Johnson.”

The cast stopped by Majic 102.1 on Thursday (January 11th) to discuss their return to H-Town, adding Omar Gooding to the cast and much more.

Watch our exclusive interview with the 2024 New Jack City Live cast below.